Jun 23, 2021, 3:36 PM

Motion at Iran Parl. to ban talks between Iran-US officals

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – A motion has been submitted to the presiding board of the Iranian parliament which calls for banning any negotiations between Iranian and American authorities.

The presiding board of the Iranian parliament received some motions on Wednesday one of which calls for banning any negotiations between Iranian and American authorities. 

There are no further details on the motion at the Iranian parliament.

Meanwhile, there is another motion that calls on the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and the Radio and TV organization known as the IRIB to produce cultural products that awaken people against western "cultural invasion."  The motion calls for supporting producing anti-Global Arrogance cultural and artworks. 

