Second round of Iran-US talks venue still under discussion

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran-U.S. negotiations remain indirect and are currently hosted by Oman.

“We are still holding the talks indirectly and with Oman as the host.”

“As for whether the next round of talks will be held in Oman or another location, discussions are ongoing,” the senior Iranian diplomat said.

Baghaei emphasized that regardless of the location, Oman will retain its key role as mediator. “What matters is that Oman will continue its mediating responsibilities."

Wherever the talks take place, Oman will be in charge of coordinating between the delegations, he concluded.

MP/6433366