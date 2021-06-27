Beijing willing to enhance China-Iran relations to new level

Referring to the remarks of the Iran President-elect on Iran-China relations, Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua said that his country is willing to work hand in hand with Iran to enhance China-Iran relations to a new level.

Following the victory of Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi in the 2021 Presidential Election in Iran, recent developments in Afghanistan as a neighbor to China, as well as G7's statement on China, Mehr News Agency conducted an Interview with Chang Hua, China's Ambassador to Tehran.

Iran IAEA envoy: Iran deal with IAEA only for sake of negotiations

Iran's representative to the IAEA said Saturday that "if it were not for the talks in Vienna, we would not have reached a three-month technical agreement with the IAEA, nor the one-month extension of it."

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Saturday afternoon in an interview with Iran state TV IRIB.

The Iranian diplomat referred to the three-month monitoring agreement between Iran and the IAEA signed in February which expired on May 20, but later was extended for one more month until June 24, saying that "At first, the Islamic Republic of Iran decided not to extend the technical agreement with the IAEA, but based on goodwill, it allowed the recording of IAEA CCTV data to continue for another month."

“Joshan” missile system to become operational this year: Cmdr.

Stating that Army’s Air Defense Force is equipped with emerging sciences such as ‘laser’ and ‘quantum’, the Deputy Commander of the force said that ‘Joshan’ missile system will be put into operation by year end.

Brigadier-General Ali Reza Elhami broke the news on Saturday and reiterated that advanced “Joshan” Missile System will become operational in the current year (started March 21, 2021).

Iran will not negotiate forever: FM spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has warned the United States not to "torpedo" Vienna talks on reviving JCPOA, stressing that "Iran will not negotiate forever."

"Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most active party in Vienna, proposing most drafts," Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said in post on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Iran unveils home-grown Sputnik V vaccines on Saturday

Iran unveiled on Saturday its copy of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines to fight coronavirus in a ceremony attended by the health officials.

Iranian-made copy of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines to fight Covid-19 pandemic was unveiled in a ceremony attended by the Iranian health officials including the Health Minister Saeed Namaki and health ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour in Baharestan inductrial complex in the northern Alborz Province in Karaj.

All uninvited forces must leave Syria without delay: Iran

A top Iranian diplomat says all foreign forces that are considered ‘unlawful’ must leave the country without delay or setting conditions.

“All foreign forces who are unlawfully present in Syria must leave without any precondition and delay; terrorist groups must not be allowed to use millions of civilians as human shield to continue their heinous activities; and the Israeli regime must be forced to put an end to its aggression against Syria,” Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told a Security Council meeting on Friday regarding security in the West Asia.

Iran diplomat says not happy with Russia supplies of vaccines

Iran Ambassador to Moscow expressed his dissatisfaction with Russia's supplies of anti-Covid 19 vaccines to Iran, saying that he will follow up on Sputnik V vaccines exports to Iran amid the ongoing pandemic in Iran.

Iran's envoy to Russia Kazem Jalali made the comments on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of the Iranian-made version of Russian Sputnik V vaccines in the Iranian city of Karaj on Saturday.

Iran able to generate 8,000 MWs of nuclear electricity

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Sunday the country has the capability to add 8,000 MWs of electricity to the national grid while adding that the only nuclear power plant in Bushehr needs finances.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) made the remarks in a meeting held on Saturday afternoon with Ali Nikzad, the deputy speaker of the parliament, in the presiding board of the parliament to discuss the issue of nuclear power generation.

Iraq PM to visit Tehran when Raeisi takes office

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has said that Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi has invited him to visit Tehran, adding that will visit Tehran after the formation of the new Iranian government.

According to Iraq local media, al-Kadhimi said "Iran is a neighboring country. Our relations with president-elect Raeisi are very good. He was in Baghdad some time ago. We had a great meeting and exchanged views on the future of this relationship. I had a telephone conversation with him two days ago and congratulated him on his victory [in the presidential elections]."

Iran Beirut embassy reacts to US envoy's interfering remarks

The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon reacted to the recent remarks of the US ambassador to Beirut, stating that she should not interfere in brotherly relations between Iran and Lebanon.

The US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea appeared on Lebanese Network Al Jadeed on Friday and, while interfering in Lebanon's internal affairs, also made baseless statements against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Over 7,000 new coronavirus cases detected in Iran

More than 7,000 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Iran during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Sima Lari said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 3,157,983 after the detection of 7,034 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 965 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

Blinken: Progress of Iran’s nuclear program obstacle to revive JCPOA

The US Secretary of State said that progress of Iran’s nuclear program is a stumbling block to revive Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the continued spin of Iran's advanced centrifuges at high and higher levels will make it more difficult to return to the parameters of JCPOA’s initial deal.

Iran’s economic growth without oil hits 3.3% last year

The details of economic situation in the last quarter of the previous Iranian calendar year (from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2021) showed that country’s economy with oil excluded hit a 3.3 percent growth.

According to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the inflation rate from Jan. 21 to March 20, 2021 reached 36.4 percent.

MA/