Ulyanov reacts to Iran-US Saturday talks in Oman

"On the outcomes of today’s meeting in Oman, both the Iranians and the Americans described the negotiations as positive and constructive. This is reassuring," he wrote on Telegram, TASS reported.

Saturday's exchanges were indirect and mediated by Oman, as Iran had wanted, rather than face-to-face, as Trump had demanded. Each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman's foreign minister, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his delegation had a brief encounter with its US counterpart headed by Witkoff after they exited the talks.

"After the end of more than 2-1/2 hours of indirect talks, the heads of the Iranian and American delegations spoke for a few minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister as they left the talks. It (the encounter) was based on our political etiquette," Araghchi said.

Araghchi said the talks took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere".

"Both sides have agreed to continue the talks ... probably next Saturday," Araghchi added. "Iran and the US side want an agreement in the short term. We do not want talks for (the sake of) talks."

Commenting on the negotiations, US President Donald Trump said that the talks are going okay.

