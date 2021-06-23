Attack against Iran atomic org. building foiled

The hostile attempt was foiled without loss of life or property damage on Wednesday morning, IRIB reported.

Investigations are underway to identify perpetrators behind the act of sabotage.

According to the report by IRIB, the attack was thwarted right before it could inflict damage to the building.

The vigilance of security and defense organizations of the country has led to the failure of such attempts aimed at disrupting Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

