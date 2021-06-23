  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2021, 1:22 PM

Attack against Iran atomic org. building foiled

Attack against Iran atomic org. building foiled

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Security forces have managed to foil an act of sabotage against one of the buildings of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in Karaj, Alborz province.

The hostile attempt was foiled without loss of life or property damage on Wednesday morning, IRIB reported.

Investigations are underway to identify perpetrators behind the act of sabotage.

According to the report by IRIB, the attack was thwarted right before it could inflict damage to the building.  

The vigilance of security and defense organizations of the country has led to the failure of such attempts aimed at disrupting Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities.

This item is being updated…

MAH/

News Code 175220
Mohammad Ali Haqshenas
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175220/

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News