FM to attend Parliament over Iran-US talks

Iranian and United States delegations held indirect talks in Oman’s capital, Muscat, to discuss the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.

The head of the US delegation was the country's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, while the top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi headed the Iranian negotiating team.

The indirect talks were mediated by al-Busaidi, the foreign minister of Oman.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a statement following the Tehran-Washington talks in Muscat while talking to the national Iranian TV.

"We are seeking an agreement as quickly as possible, though reaching a deal that will not be easy," Araghchi said.

Araghchi added that "We met [the] US delegation within normal diplomatic framework."

"Next round of Tehran-Washington negotiations will be held next Saturday," he also noted.

"We will discuss the general framework of a potential agreement next Saturday," Araghchi continued.

He described the negotiations so far as constructive, telling the national TV there were four rounds of messages exchanged indirectly between Iran and the US during the talks in Muscat.

