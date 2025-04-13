Ex-S Korean Pres. Yeol to stand trial on sedition charges

Yoon Suk Yeol is the fifth former South Korean president to face criminal trial, HAIDUONG reported.

Information from the Seoul Central District Court on April 13 said that the Seoul Central District Court will open the trial for Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol's sedition charge at around 10 a.m. on April 14. As a defendant, Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol must attend the trial.

Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol will be allowed to enter the court through the underground parking lot, after the court set up security measures to guard against potential protests near the courthouse. The media will not be allowed to take photos inside the courtroom before the trial begins.

As part of the formal process, former President Yoon Suk Yeol must first state his name, date of birth, occupation and place of residence. The prosecution will then file charges against him. The former president can also ask the judge for a chance to present his case.

If convicted of leading the rebellion, former President Yoon Suk Yeol could face life in prison or the death penalty.

According to the plan, Mr. Cho Sung Hyun, commander of the 1st Security Group of the Capital Defense Command, and Mr. Kim Hyung Ki, commander of the 1st Special Task Force Battalion of the Special Operations Command, will testify on April 14.

Previously, testifying in the impeachment trial of Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol at the Constitutional Court of Korea, Mr. Cho Sung Hyun confessed that he was ordered by the Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin Woo to send troops to evacuate the lawmakers from the National Assembly building after Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on December 3, 2024.

