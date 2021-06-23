Iran dismisses failed "Pars -1", "Nahid" satellite launches

"All the processes of "Pars -1" and "Nahid" satellites have been done and they are available in the space agency, so the news of the failure of the launch is not confirmed by us," said Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Cabinet session.

CNN in a report claimed that multiple defense officials told it that the Pentagon was watching as Iran attempted, and failed, to launch yet another satellite into orbit earlier this month.

The report also claimed that Iran appears to be preparing for another attempt in the near future, as satellite imagery captured by commercial firms Planet and Maxar shows increased activity at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in recent days.

ZZ/5242404