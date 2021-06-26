Collective security vital in Iran's regional policy doctrine

Iran's newly-elect President Ebrahim Raeisi said "collective security" is a key part of the new government's "regional foreign policy doctrine" that can bring "peace and stability" to countries in the region.

He made the remarkes in a phone talk with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Raeisi called the "synergy" between "political relations" and "economic interactions" between Iran and Qatar a good model for achieving "regional economic convergence.".

Iranian shooter wins gold at 2021 ISSF World Cup

Javad Foroughi of Iran won a gold medal in the 2021 ISSF World Cup underway in Croatia’s Osijek.

Foroughi won 10m Air Pistol Men. This is the second victory of the Iranian athlete at the World Cup this year. Damir Mikec from Serbia and Chaudhary Saurabh from India came second and third respectively.

Osijek, Croatia, hosts the second consecutive major ISSF competition. After the European Championship, which was the final competition of the qualifying round for Tokyo 2020, it's the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun. For many athletes, this is the last test of strength before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Canada not authorized to report on air accidents in Iran

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand calls Canada 'unauthorized' to interfere with air accidents in other countries including Iran.

He underscored that Canada has no jurisdiction to report or comment arbitrarily on air accidents in other countries.

Addressing the unintentional shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020 by the IRGC, Baharvand noted that Canada has asserted that the Boeing 737 was shot unintentionally.

Leader receives home-made coronavirus vaccine

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received on Friday the first dose of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine.

“I was being urged to use vaccine earlier. First of all, I was not eager to use non-Iranian vaccines. I said I would wait so the God willing the vaccine will be produced inside the country and I use our own vaccine,” said the Leader.

Rouhani felicitates Slovenia on national day

Iran President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Slovenian counterpart on the national day of the country.

In a message on Friday to Borut Pahor, Rouhani felicitated the event to the Slovenian people and government.

Iran COVID update: 10,826 infections, 115 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,826 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 115 ones have lost their lives.

In a statement on Friday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,397 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

ZZ/