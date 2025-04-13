  1. World
Apr 13, 2025, 2:35 PM

Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression hits 50,944

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip says that the number of Palestinians martyred in the Israeli army genocide on Gaza Strip rose to 50,944 on Sunday since October 7, 2023.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed at least 11 more Palestinians, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,944, the Health Ministry said, TRT reported. 

A ministry statement said that 111 more wounded people were transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 116,156 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Also, since March 18, 2025, in the new wave of attacks on Gaza Strip, 1,574 people have been martyred and 4,115 others have been injured.

Thousands of others are unaccounted for as they are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

MNA

