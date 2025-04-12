Why Iran holds upper hand in nuclear talks

Although the American side tries to present itself as holding the upper hand, in reality, Iran currently holds the advantage. This superiority is evident in three main areas: limiting negotiations to the nuclear file, choosing the location of the talks, and maintaining indirect communication.

Regarding limiting the negotiations strictly to nuclear issues, although the US has seemingly backed down, this should not lead to optimism or excitement. The Americans are known for deceit and broken promises, and they may raise unrelated issues once talks begin or during the process.

The indirect nature of the negotiations allows Iran to withdraw without significant cost—or at least with minimal cost—should the other side attempt to bring up unrelated topics such as Iran's defense capabilities or regional issues.

Trump’s false claims about the nature of the talks are also rooted in this strategy. He aims to apply psychological and media pressure on Iran to force direct negotiations, while in practice, the US has already agreed to the indirect format.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X that the Iranian negotiating team is determined to use all capacities to protect Iran's authority and national interests.

On April 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Oman talks are an opportunity to test the seriousness of the US, “which has a long history of non-commitment and unilateralism."

In 2018 and during his first term in office, US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a previous agreement on Iran’s nuclear program – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – and launched a maximum pressure campaign against the country.

Trump restored that policy after returning to the White House for a second term in January, but he has since signaled a willingness to make a new deal to replace the JCPOA.

On March 12, Trump sent a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, asking for negotiations to reach a new deal and threatening military action if Tehran refused.

Iran has ruled out direct negotiations with the US under pressure and threats but says indirect talks remain an option.

