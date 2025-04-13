  1. Iran
Iran to unveil new advanced weapons: Army Cmdr.

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, says that the country will unveil new advanced weapons in the near future.

Commander of the Army Ground Force, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, announced that a new generation of special weapons—highly effective in conflicts—will soon be unveiled.

Referring to fundamental changes in both the structure and weaponry of the Ground Force, Heydari said, “We’ve transformed operational needs into a mobile, offensive, and rapid response force. The traditional, immobile units of the past no longer exist in today’s mobile offensive ground force.”

He added that the force now enjoys 100% mobility and 100% offensive and endurance capability, which requires special weaponry tailored to those capabilities.

He emphasized that under strategic planning and the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, new weapons have been introduced into the Ground Force to replace older systems.

