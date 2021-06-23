Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 23

Aftab-e Yazd:

Afghanistan situation cannot be predicted even for one hour: expert

Ebtekar:

Biden and a new Iranian puzzle; Should Raeisi remain under sanctions or not?

IRGC-developed coronavirus vaccine set to be unveiled: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

Etemad:

Messages of Raeisi’s first presser; softly backing JCPOA, maintaining anti-American tone

Ettela’at:

Centers of five Afghan provinces on verge of falling to Taliban

All should stand beside the elected president: government spox

Iran:

Raeisi’s foreign policy to be dynamic, logical: Amir-Abdollahian

Russian amb. to Iran says optimistic of future of Iran-Russia ties

Javan:

White House: JCPOA is not enough

Jomhuri Eslami:

Taliban terrorists behind doors of Mazar Sharif

Saudi coalition, Yemen’s Ansarullah on verge of peace agreement

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Imminent threat of Mazar Sharif fall

Kayhan:

Deciphering Raeisi’s ‘NO’ to meeting with Biden; humiliation of America and end of passive diplomacy

Iran’s required vaccine to be produced by end of autumn and then export will kick off

Palestinian, Yemeni people stage massive protest against Guterres support for Israeli, Saudi crimes

