Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 23

Aftab-e Yazd:
Afghanistan situation cannot be predicted even for one hour: expert
Ebtekar:
Biden and a new Iranian puzzle; Should Raeisi remain under sanctions or not?
IRGC-developed coronavirus vaccine set to be unveiled: Maj. Gen. Bagheri
Etemad:
Messages of Raeisi’s first presser; softly backing JCPOA, maintaining anti-American tone
Ettela’at:
Centers of five Afghan provinces on verge of falling to Taliban
All should stand beside the elected president: government spox
Iran:
Raeisi’s foreign policy to be dynamic, logical: Amir-Abdollahian
Russian amb. to Iran says optimistic of future of Iran-Russia ties
Javan:
White House: JCPOA is not enough
Jomhuri Eslami:
Taliban terrorists behind doors of Mazar Sharif
Saudi coalition, Yemen’s Ansarullah on verge of peace agreement
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Imminent threat of Mazar Sharif fall
Kayhan:
Deciphering Raeisi’s ‘NO’ to meeting with Biden; humiliation of America and end of passive diplomacy
Iran’s required vaccine to be produced by end of autumn and then export will kick off
Palestinian, Yemeni people stage massive protest against Guterres support for Israeli, Saudi crimes
