Iran’s parl. strongly condemns burning Quran in Netherlands

A Member of the Parliament’s Presiding Board, Mojtaba Bakhshipour, read the statement of the legislators in the Parliament's open session on Sunday.

On Thursday, April 03, an extremist burned a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the City Hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in an anti-Islamic act. Burning the Holy Quran or any other holy book is an obscene and offensive act that hurts the feelings of billions of people around the world.

Islam, like all religions, seeks peace, justice, and mutual respect and opposes any divisive action or tension. The Holy Quran, the holy book of the Islamic religion, is for Muslims and all free and pious people a book of guidance and a revered spiritual source, the respect for which is a respect for human beliefs and values.

“We, the representatives of the Iranian Parliament, strongly condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran and the spreading of hatred against Islamic sanctities, and declare that the excuse of supporting freedom of expression should not be used to hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world and to promote Islamophobia.

The Dutch government must be careful not to fall into the trap of supporting the inhumane crimes of the brutal Zionist regime. Public opinion in the Islamic world expects the Dutch government to prevent such anti-Islamic behavior and punish its perpetrators as soon as possible.

