As a humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza following the collapse of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a subsequent Israeli blockade, Palestinians are burning books for fuel.

The blockade has severely restricted food, fuel, and aid to Gaza's two million residents, leaving families desperate to cook and stay warm.

With fuel supplies exhausted, residents are forced to burn available materials, including books from libraries and schools, highlighting the extreme conditions.

Residents describe an unbearable situation where survival outweighs cultural preservation.

Human rights organizations have condemned the blockade and called for urgent international intervention.

The crisis underscores the devastating human cost of the conflict and the need for immediate action to alleviate suffering and restore dignity to Gazans.

The smoke from burning books now mingles with the dust and the ever-present scent of explosives, a bitter aroma that hangs heavy over Gaza.

Doctors in overwhelmed hospitals, already struggling with dwindling supplies, report a spike in respiratory illnesses exacerbated by the toxic fumes.

The United Nations warns of an impending public health catastrophe, with water purification systems grinding to a halt and sanitation collapsing under the weight of the blockade.

The act of burning books, a painful symbol of desperation, resonates far beyond Gaza.

Academics and cultural institutions worldwide have voiced outrage, calling it a barbaric act forced upon a population starved of basic necessities.

They highlight the long-term implications of such cultural destruction, fearing the loss of Gaza's intellectual heritage and the erosion of its identity.

While some nations are increasing humanitarian aid – often stalled at border crossings – calls for an immediate and unconditional end to the blockade are met with resistance.

The cycle of violence continues, perpetuating the suffering and pushing Gazans further into the abyss of despair.

Dr. Fayez Abu Shamaleh, a Palestinian professor and writer, apologized for having to set fire to a poetry collection to light a fire for cooking food. He expressed sorrow over burning the works of renowned Arab poet Nazik Al-Malaika, describing it as a painful act of sacrificing culture, history, and humanity for survival.

According to the Indian media ETV Bharat, the Islamic University in Gaza City, once a prestigious center of learning in the besieged territory is now a place of refuge for many and the books here fuel fires for their makeshift stoves.

Children search through the rubbles of the University building for books to burn that will help their parents cook to fill their stomachs, added the source.

Palestinians are resorting to burning books in Gaza for fuel amid a humanitarian crisis after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas broke off, France 24 has reported.

Israel had already cut off the supply of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians, aiming to pressure Hamas over the ceasefire negotiations, the source added.

The burning books serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of inaction, a desperate plea for a return to humanity in a conflict that seems to have lost all sense of it.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour