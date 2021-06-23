No military solution for Afghanistan crisis: Iran

"The reason for Iran's concern about the developments in Afghanistan is not the transfer of power, because it is sure that military is not the solution to Afghanistan crisis and the transfer of power through the military is impossible and will not maintain peace and stability in this country," said Director-General of West Asia at Iran's ministry of foreign affairs Rasoul Mousavi in a tweet regarding the expansion of the Taliban presence in the northern regions of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called for immediate de-escalation, respect for rule of law and inclusive dialogue, saying that Iran is closely following alarming developments in Afghanistan.

"Destructive policies of the US have had lingering consequences in our region & now its utterly irresponsible conduct is taking a toll," Khatibzadeh noted.

