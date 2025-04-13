Any ground aggression on Yemen to open gates of hell

“The enemy’s options in Yemen have failed. Neither bombing nor American aggression will stop supporting Gaza,” wrote Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, in a post on X.

Al-Houthi continued said “No ground military operation will succeed. It will face hell and the power of the righteous.”

He pointed out that it would be mistaken to test the already tested Yemenis, saying that the failure of the Saudi-led Arab coalition’s operation against the Yemeni revolution, and spoke of a final and definitive victory of against aggressors.

The Yemeni Sanaa government official also stated “America should know that continuing its aggression means continuing undermining its deterrent power and weakening its forces, and it will suffer defeat in every future battle.”

