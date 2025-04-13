Embassy reacts to attack on Pakistani nationals in SE Iran

Issuing a statement, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemned in the strongest possible terms the inhumane and cowardly armed attack against 8 Pakistani nationals in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

Terrorism is a chronic scourge and a common threat throughout the region, and traitorous elements, in collaboration with international terrorism, target security throughout the region, the embassy said.

Confronting this ominous phenomenon requires a collective and joint effort by all countries to eradicate all forms of terrorism and extremism that have claimed the lives of thousands of foreign people in recent decades, it added.

Eight Pakistani citizens were brutally killed in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, Iranian and Pakistani officials said Saturday, in what has been described as a shocking act of violence near the two countries' shared border.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, preliminary reports suggest the involvement of an anti-Pakistan militant organization operating in the border region.

The Pakistani embassy in Tehran confirmed that its representatives have reached the site to assist in identifying the bodies and gathering further information.

"We are in continuous contact with Iranian authorities," a spokesperson for the Pakistani embassy in Tehran said. "All possible steps will be taken to support the affected families and ensure justice is served."

According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, the attackers entered a residence in the Sirkan neighbourhood and opened fire, killing nine and injuring three others before fleeing the scene.

The province’s deputy governor, Alireza Marhamati, confirmed the details, citing survivors’ accounts of three armed assailants carrying out the attack.

RHM/