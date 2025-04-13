Iran diplomat, Guterres's deputy discuss Iran-US talks, Gaza

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing indirect talks with the United States in Oman and exchanged views on important regional and international developments, focusing on the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister called on Rosemary DiCarlo to use all the capacity of the United Nations and its Secretary-General to influence and stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, while referring to some of the UN's actions in this regard, promised to increase its efforts in this humanitarian issue.

While condemning the recent military threats posed by the US, Khatibzadeh emphasized that these statements and threats are contrary to the United Nations Charter and the Secretary-General is expected to specifically condemn these illegal statements.

