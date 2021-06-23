  1. Politics
Zarif's envoy holds talk with Atmar, Abdullah on Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard met and held talks with Afghan officials on the latest political and security developments in Afghanistan.

On the eve of a trip to Islamabad and talks with the country's officials, Taherian Fard held meetings with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar. 

During these meetings, the current developments in Afghanistan were discussed and the two sides stressed the need to continue consultations in this regard.

Heading a political delegation, Taherian Fard will leave for Islamabad this evening at the invitation of Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan.

