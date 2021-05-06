Iran COVID-19 update: 18k infections, 338 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 2,441 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,610,018 she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 338 people since Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 73,906.

More than 2 million patients have recovered while some 5,515 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, 118,1241 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 1,425,767.

