Iran coronavirus update: 12k news cases, 233 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 1,601 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,792,204, she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 233 people since Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 77,765.

More than 2.7 million patients have recovered while some 5,158 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, 2,296,300 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 2,820,512

RHM/

