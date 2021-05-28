Iran coronavirus update: 10,253 news cases, 184 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 1,532 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,886,111, she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 184 people since Thursday, bringing the death toll to 79,568.

More than 2.4 million patients have recovered while some 4,383 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, 3,138,333 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 3,637,373.

RHM/