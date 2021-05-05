Iran COVID-19 update: 15,872 infections, 349 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 2,449 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,591,609 she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 349 people since Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 73,568.

More than 2 million patients have recovered while some 5,499 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, 111,5722 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 1,350,290.

