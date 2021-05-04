Iran COVID-19 update: 20k infections, 344 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new record figure, adding that 2,985 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,575,737 she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 344 people since Monday, bringing the death toll to 73,219.

More than 2 million patients have recovered while some 5,477 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 108, 3138 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 1,314,641.

