Iran coronavirus update: 18k news cases, 307 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 2,575 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,691,352 she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 307 people since Monday, bringing the death toll to 75,568.

More than 21 million patients have recovered while some 5,522 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, 1,570,588 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 1,882,725.

RHM/