Iran to import large number of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

This is while Iran imported one million doses of vaccine from China a week before.

Iran received the largest shipment of coronavirus vaccine, containing 1 million doses, from China on May 2.

Imported through consultation conducted by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the vaccines were handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, four types of vaccines, including Sputnik V from Russia, COVAXIN from India, and AstraZeneca Oxford from South Korea, received emergency licenses in the country. Currently, five vaccines have so far received emergency use permits.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 started on Iranian citizens with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on February 9.

While Iran continues efforts to mass-produce local candidates, several foreign vaccines have already been imported and others are expected soon.

Head of Pasteur Institute of Iran Alireza Biglari announced a few days ago that seven million doses of coronavirus vaccines will be produced as of Iranian months of Mehr and Aban (falls on Oct.-Nov.) in the current year.

HJ/IRN