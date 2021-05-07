Iran coronavirus update: 17,076 news cases, 335 deaths

The Spokeswoman of the Ministry Sima Lari announced the new figure, adding that 2,681 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is standing at 2,627,094, she added.

The outbreak has claimed lives of 335 people on Friday, bringing the death toll at 74,241.

Fortunately, 2,074,089 patients have recovered or been discharged from the hospital up to the present time, Lari emphasized.

She went on to say that 5,534 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 disease are in critical condition.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, more than 118,1241 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 1,425,767.

Presently, 102 cities of the country are grouped in red-coded alarm situation while 235 and 111 cities are in orange- and yellow-coded situation respectively.

