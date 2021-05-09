Iran coronavirus update: 14k news cases, 386 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 2,044 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,654,811 she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 386 people since Saturday, bringing the death toll to 74,910.

More than 21 million patients have recovered while some 5,538 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, 1,378,744 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 1,655,411.

