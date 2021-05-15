Iran coronavirus update: 7723 news cases, 200 deaths

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 1,282 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,739,875, she added.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 200 people since Friday, bringing the death toll to 76,633.

More than 2.2 million patients have recovered while some 5,396 others are experiencing critical conditions, she added.

According to the Iranian ministry, 1,756,095 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 2,108,721.

RHM/