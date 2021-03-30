Zarif, Ghani discuss peace process in Afghanistan

In the meeting, the President of Afghanistan, appreciating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the developments in Afghanistan, announced his country's readiness to expand relations in all areas and to hold a joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The future of peace in Afghanistan and Iran's position in helping to establish peace and stability in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan were other topics discussed during the meeting.

During the two-day visit to Tajikistan, the Iranian foreign minister Zarif has so far held talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirajuddin Mehruddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister for External Affairs of India Jahanshankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar and CICA Executive Secretary.

Also during a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, Zarif emphasized the importance of cooperation between the three countries in creating integration and stability in the region, and announced Iran's readiness to start cultural cooperation in the form of an action plan.

The Heart of Asia is comprised of 15 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Heart of Asia supporters includes the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, France, Finland, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Britain.

The previous meetings of the Heart of Asia conference have been held from 2011 to 2019 in Istanbul, Kabul, Almaty, Beijing, Islamabad, Amritsar, Baku and Istanbul.

The Heart of Asia Conference was held from 2011 to 2019 in Istanbul, Kabul, Almaty, Beijing, Islamabad, Amritsar, Baku and Istanbul.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left for Tajikistan on Sunday evening to attend the conference and meet with Tajik officials.

KI/IRN84279381