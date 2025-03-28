Turkey offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks 

According to TRT, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that cooperation between the two countries is "crucial" for resolving regional issues.

The conversation covered bilateral ties and regional and global topics, added the source.

Erdogan said Turkey is closely following efforts to end the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war and is ready to support peace talks, including hosting them, to achieve a lasting and honorable peace.

He also noted that goodwill measures to ensure safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea would contribute to the peace process.

Turkish President said that Turkey will continue to play its role in preventing the Black Sea from becoming a conflict zone.

