"Be ready for the grand operation," IRGC general says

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi, speaking at a Quds Day rally on Friday, emphasized that the mission of the Islamic Revolution is to defend the oppressed worldwide, but the global arrogance, through its media empire, seeks to suppress this reality. He criticized Western media for amplifying minor incidents in Iran while ignoring prolonged protests in Britain, stating, "Time and again, people in Britain have taken to the streets to protest, yet the media refuses to cover it."

Naghdi also condemned US military actions, saying, "America drops bombs on innocent civilians, kills them, and calls it self-defense. The world remains silent in the face of these crimes. Why should we not stand for the oppressed?"

Referring to the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, he stated, "People in Gaza eat only once a day. They have no hospitals, their homes are destroyed, yet they stand with great dignity. Why should we not stand beside them? How can we look away while young girls fasting for the first time in their lives suffer from hunger? What human being can tolerate this? We must be ready for a grand operation. Know this: the Zionist regime's time is up."

He also stressed that the world is awakening and global awareness has increased due to the bloodshed and oppression inflicted by the Zionist regime.

"No human being can remain indifferent to the brutal assaults of the occupying regime on the people of Palestine and Gaza. Our youth are restless and eager to join the resistance front."

"For 46 years, we have chanted 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel.' Now, the time has come for the nations that have risen and for the resistance to put an end to this struggle with dignity and honor. Everyone must be ready," he concluded.

