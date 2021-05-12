US not caring about concerns of Afghan gov., people

"In its policies towards the Taliban, the US seeks to solve its own problems and does not care about worries of the Afghan government and people,” Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on Wed. and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran considers security in Afghanistan as its own security.

He termed support of peace process with the opinion and guidance of people and government of Afghanistan as the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help establish peace, security and tranquility in this country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani expressed his sympathy with the people and government of Afghanistan regarding the recent terrorist attack in this country especially killing of innocent girls at a school in west part of Kabul and stated that continuation of terrorist groups' attacks on the defenseless people and security forces of Afghanistan can only be aimed at putting Afghan government in a weak position in the country's peace negotiations.

Rouhani emphasized that more active role of the United Nations in the peace process in Afghanistan can prevent implementation of unilateral policies of great powers and their imposition on the government and people of Afghanistan as well as countries of the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any cooperation and assistance to build a regional consensus under the initiatives of the United Nations, he added.

Afghan president, for his part, seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the government and people of Iran for their commiseration with the people of Afghanistan and also condemnation of this heartrending terrorist attack.

Ghani described Islamic Republic of Iran as a friend country and neighbor of Afghanistan which has always stood by the government and people of this country in all conditions to establish peace and security and stressed the development of brotherly relations between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

