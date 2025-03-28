Official reveals more details on Iran's response to US letter

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Ali Shamkhani addressed US policies towards Iran and the country’s diplomatic approach to Washington's communications.

Shamkhani emphasized that the US has consistently pursued a multi-layered strategy against Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, the US. has used a combined package against Iran, including military threats, psychological warfare, interference in Iran’s internal affairs, and mobilizing so-called allies against us. This is nothing new,” he said.

He stressed that Iran is fully aware of this approach and does not consider it an unexpected tactic.

Shamkhani underlined Iran’s resilience in the face of external pressure, stating that the nation will never bow to threats.

“We take every threat seriously—but not for surrender, rather for countering it. The Iranian nation has never accepted submission, nor will it ever. We firmly believe that the only path forward for the US is to engage with Iran based on a just and logical framework.”

Referring to Iran’s response to a letter from former US President Donald Trump, Shamkhani explained that the reply was drafted by relevant government bodies and reflected a measured and controlled tone.

While the US had a preferred communication channel, Iran chose to send its response via Oman, a country often serving as an intermediary in diplomatic exchanges between Tehran and Washington.

“The response was sent to the Americans through the Omani channel. The US. had another channel in mind, but Iran opted for Oman as the medium of communication.”

Shamkhani further clarified that Iran has long engaged in indirect dialogues with the US, and this letter reiterated Tehran’s readiness for such discussions under specific conditions.

“Iran has always conducted indirect talks with the US. This letter reaffirmed that Iran is prepared for indirect negotiations, but only if the discussions are based on equal footing. If that condition is met, further steps toward dialogue could be taken.”

MP/TSN channel