Iran reacts to US call for Hashd al-Shaabi dissolution

Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, revealed that the United States, in its recent letter, had called for the dissolution or integration of Hashd al-Shaabi into other Iraqi forces—an idea that both Iran and Iraq reject.

Speaking to reporters, Al-e Sadegh criticized the US stance, stating that Hashd al-Shaabi is a legitimate military institution under Iraqi law and has played a pivotal role in the fight against ISIL. He emphasized that Iraq, not the US or Iran, decides what happens within its own borders.

“We reviewed the contents of the letter. While it expressed readiness for negotiations, it also contained threats,” he explained, pointing to Trump's letter.

Al-e Sadegh reaffirmed that Iran’s discussions with the US would be solely focused on the nuclear issue and that matters related to Iraqi resistance groups are decisions that those groups will make independently.

MP/TSN channel