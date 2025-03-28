Powerful 7.7-magnitude quake hits Myanmar

A powerful 7.7 earthquake hit central Myanmar on Friday, close to the country’s second city of Mandalay, home to around 1 million people and historic temple complexes, with tremors shaking buildings as far away as the Thai capital of Bangkok, CNN reported.

Videos posted online from both countries showed panicked residents running from swaying residential towers as dust filled the air and traffic came to a sudden stop on busy city streets.

The epicenter was in the nearby Sagaing region, making travel by road or river extremely difficult.

MP/