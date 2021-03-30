FM Zarif holds talks with Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Tajikistan to attend the Heart of Asia ministerial meeting on Afghan peace, met with Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirajuddin Mehraddin, and discussed the latest status of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Zarif praised the negotiations with the President of Tajikistan and stressed Tehran's readiness to expand and deepen bilateral relations.

For his part, the Tajik foreign minister pointed to the shared culture and history between Iran, Tajikistan and Afghanistan as a valuable asset for all three countries and stressed his country's readiness to build tripartite economic infrastructures, including strengthening road and rail transit capacity between the three countries.

