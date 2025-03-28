Nowruz vocabulary: Learn essential Persian words

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is a time of renewal, joy, and cultural traditions. To help you better understand this beautiful celebration, here are some essential Persian words, phrases, and expressions related to Nowruz and spring—along with their pronunciations and meanings!

General Nowruz & Spring Words

1. Nowruz (نوروز) – /noʊˈruːz/ *Persian New Year*

Nowruz means "New Day" and marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the Iranian calendar year.

2. Bahar (بهار) – /bɑːˈhɑːr/ *Spring*

The season of renewal, blooming flowers, and new beginnings.

3. Chaharshanbe Suri (چهارشنبه‌سوری) – /tʃɒːhɑːrʃænˈbe suːri/ *The Fire Festival before Nowruz*

A pre-Nowruz tradition where people jump over bonfires, symbolizing purification and renewal.

4. Sizdah Bedar (سیزده‌بدر) – /sizˈdæh beˈdær/ *Nature Day (13th day of Nowruz)*

A day when families go outdoors to enjoy nature and symbolically get rid of bad luck.

5. Eid Didani (عیددیدنی) – /eɪd diːˈdæni/ *Nowruz visitations*

Visiting family and friends during Nowruz to exchange greetings and gifts.

6. Haji Firuz (حاجی فیروز) – /hɑːˈdʒi fiːˈruːz/ *The Nowruz entertainer*

A joyful character dressed in red, singing festive songs to celebrate Nowruz.

7. Eydi (عیدی) – /eɪˈdi/ *New Year’s gift*

Money or small gifts given to children and loved ones as a token of good fortune.

Haft-Seen Table Items

1. Haft-Seen (هفت‌سین) – /hæft ˈsiːn/ *The traditional Nowruz table setting*

A symbolic arrangement of seven items, each starting with the "S" sound (س), representing different aspects of life.

2. Sabzeh (سبزه) – /ˈsæbze/ *Sprouted wheat, lentils, or barley*

Symbolizes growth, renewal, and rebirth.

3. Samanu (سمنو) – /sæmæˈnuː/ *Sweet wheat pudding*

Represents power, strength, and abundance.

4. Senjed (سنجد) – /senˈdʒed/ *Dried oleaster fruit*

Symbolizes love and wisdom.

5. Seer (سیر) – /siːr/ *Garlic*

Represents health and protection.

6. Seeb (سیب) – /siːb/ *Apple*

Symbolizes beauty and good health.

7. Somagh (سماق) – /soʊˈmɑːɣ/ *Sumac spice*

Represents the sunrise and the victory of light over darkness.

8. Serkeh (سرکه) – /ˈserke/ *Vinegar*

Symbolizes patience and wisdom.

Common Nowruz Greetings & Expressions

1. Nowruz Mobarak (نوروز مبارک) – /noʊˈruːz moʊˈbɑːræk/ *Happy Nowruz!*

The most common Nowruz greeting. It's similar to "Happy New Year!"

2. Sale No Mobarak (سال نو مبارک) – /sɒːl-e noʊ moʊˈbɑːræk/ *Happy New Year!*

Another way to wish someone a happy new year.

3. Eide Shoma Mobarak (عید شما مبارک) – /eɪd-e ʃoʊˈmɑː moʊˈbɑːræk/ *Happy Eid to you!*

Used when greeting people during Nowruz celebrations.

4. Sad Sale be In Sal-ha (صد سال به این سال‌ها) – /sæd sɒːl be in sɒːl-hɑː/ *May you have 100 more years like this!*

A blessing wishing for many more joyful years ahead.

Nowruz is filled with deep traditions, meaningful rituals, and beautiful expressions. Learning these words will help you connect with the culture and spirit of this joyful festival.

Compiled by Mohaddeseh Pakravan