Non-regional solutions for Afghan peace 'unconstructive'

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, made the comments at the ninth meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative to discuss Afghan peace underway in Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Tuesday.

In his speech, Zarif pointed to the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran for regional integration and Afghanistan's entry into regional interactions and considered peace and stability in the country possible.

Calling on the United Nations to facilitate inter-Afghan talks, the foreign minister stressed that any peace agreement in the country must guarantee the right of the Afghan people to self-determination.

Referring to the connection of the Afghan railway to the Iranian railway network, which was inaugurated in 2020, Zarif considered the development as an important step in the formation of the international-regional railway network.

Also, pointing to Iran's assistance in meeting Afghanistan's needs in the fight against Covid-19, the Iranian minister stressed that Iran will continue its assistance and called on all countries to cooperate in the fight against the Covid-19 and war.

Zarif also highlighted the valuable achievements of the Afghan people in establishing the rule of law, and in particular the drafting of a constitution and called on regional countries to facilitate inter-Afghan peace talks and distrusted the solutions of some trans-regional actors for peace in Afghanistan as unconstructive and politically motivated.

The top Iranian diplomat concluded his speech by emphasizing that the only way to establish lasting stability in Afghanistan is through inter-Afghan talks. He also stressed that the continuation of the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitatee those talks.

KI/5177990