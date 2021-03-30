Zarif meets with Tajik President in Dushanbe

During the meeting, bilateral issues and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including economic issues, trade, energy, industry, transportation, science and culture were discussed and the importance of the role of the joint commission for cooperation between the two countries was emphasized.

Joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other cross-border organized crime were among other topics discussed in the meeting.

Zarif arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday for a 2-day visit to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative and to meet with the Central Ascian country's high-ranking officials.

Upon arrival in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday morning, Zarif said that Tehran aims to help establish lasting peace and end hostilities in Afghanistan.

KI/5177715