Direct talks under pressure, military threats meaningless

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday night, discussing bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and Iran’s nuclear issue.

Lammy extended Nowruz and New Year greetings to his Iranian counterpart and reaffirmed the UK and EU’s commitment to pursuing a diplomatic resolution for Iran’s nuclear file. He also stated that he would soon discuss the issue with European and American officials.

Expressing frustration over Europe’s unconstructive actions, Araghchi, for his part, criticized the continuation of sanctions against Iran under baseless pretexts. He urged the three European countries to reconsider their approach toward Iran and West Asia's regional matters.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated Iran’s willingness to engage diplomatically regarding its peaceful nuclear program but emphasized that direct negotiations under "maximum pressure" and "military threats" are meaningless.

Referring to contradictory statements from US officials regarding talks with Iran, he rejected using diplomacy as a tool for political and psychological pressure. He also confirmed that Iran has responded to the US president’s letter through an appropriate diplomatic channel.

The two sides welcomed the appointment of new ambassadors in London and Tehran, expressing hope that it would facilitate smoother bilateral relations.

The discussion also covered consular matters, with both sides openly expressing concerns while emphasizing the importance of maintaining communication channels between Tehran and London for effective follow-ups on bilateral and other mutual concerns.

MP/Spox. channel