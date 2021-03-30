Indian FM discusses Chabahar port with Zarif in Tajikistan

India' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the multilateral Heart of Asia conference in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on Monday.

The external affairs minister described his conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as “warm” and said it covered bilateral cooperation, including the Chabahar port project. “Began my Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian FM @JZarif. A warm conversation that underlined our convergences. Also discussed our bilateral cooperation, including Chabahar,” he said in a tweet, according to the Indian news 18 TV website.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the southern coast of energy-rich Iran, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties. India handed over two 140-tonne mobile harbour cranes to the authorities of the Chabahar port in Iran on Sunday as both sides reviewed their overall cooperation in developing the transit hub, the Indian Tv said.

