Quds Day symbol of full-fledged support for Palestinians

This year’s Quds Day rallies will be held worldwide on Friday, March 28, 2025.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which resulted in overthrowing the U.S.-supported Shah of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini (RA) announced that the final Friday of Ramadan would be known as Quds Day.

Imam Khomeini called on all Muslims worldwide to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian people and advocate for their rights.

Consequently, International Quds Day is marked annually by mass demonstrations in Iran and other countries in support of Palestine.

This annual observance serves as a powerful symbol of resistance against the occupation of Palestinian territories and a call for the liberation of Al-Quds.

Beyond its religious significance, the occasion has become a platform for expressing broader anti-imperialist sentiments and denouncing what is perceived as Western bias in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The rallies often feature speeches, the burning of effigies representing political figures or nations deemed hostile to Palestine, and the chanting of slogans demanding an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Freedom-seekers view Quds Day as a legitimate expression of solidarity and a crucial reminder of the plight of Palestinians.

Despite killing over 50,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, Israel's offensive in Gaza, launched on October 7, 2023, failed to meet its stated goals.

Israel initially accepted Hamas's terms for a three-phase Gaza truce beginning January 19, but later refused to proceed to the second phase, which entailed troop withdrawal from Gaza.

Quds Day demonstrations have expanded beyond the Islamic world, drawing participants and support for Palestinians even in Europe and America, reflecting a broader humanitarian concern.

The Palestinian issue remains central to the Islamic Ummah. Oppressive capitalist policies have displaced Palestinians from their homeland, replacing them with a foreign population and a terrorist regime.

Quds Day is a crucial reminder that Palestinian liberation is a global responsibility, demanding justice and self-determination.

A united front against the Zionist regime is necessary. Recent atrocities in Gaza highlight the urgent need for international accountability for Israel's actions, including the targeting of civilians, infrastructure destruction, and the Gaza blockade – blatant violations of international law.

Western powers' hypocrisy in the face of Israeli aggression underscores the need for independent voices to defend Palestine.

The Zionist regime's rejection of even basic truce terms reveals its disregard for Palestinian suffering and commitment to occupation. This necessitates intensified pressure on Israel to comply with international law.

Growing Quds Day participation worldwide demonstrates global solidarity for Palestinian justice, equality, and liberation, challenging imperialism and oppression.

The Islamic Ummah is resolute in its dedication to the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, with Al-Quds as its capital. The fight will carry on until the Palestinian people realize their right to self-determination, living in peace and dignity, free from oppression.

Reporting by Tohid Mahmoudpour