Renovation operations at Iran-Afghanistan border to go ahead

Deputies foreign ministries of Iran and Afghanistan agreed that road-construction and renovation operations of border crossing should continue rapidly without affecting border and legal issues.

Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Afghan Deputy Foreign Ministry for the Political Affairs Mirwais Nab met and held talks at Dogharoon-Islam Qala border crossing on April 1.

While visiting border crossing renovation and restoration operations between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan, the two sides discussed border issues and issues related to traffic and transit affairs.

The two countries' deputy foreign ministers agreed that the road construction and renovation of the border crossing should continue quickly without affecting border and legal issues and such issues should be reviewed and resolved only by the joint border commission of the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan.

The two sides discussed issues related to the need for development and trade balance between the two countries, efforts to regulate the transit of citizens, the need to intensify fight against human and drug trafficking and international terrorism, facilitate assistance between the two sides in the event of natural disasters as well as other issues of mutual concerns.

