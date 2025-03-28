Palestine not regional issue but test of global commitment

Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement reaffirming solidarity with Palestinians and urging participation in International Quds Day to support their rights.

The statement highlighted the day's importance, initiated by Imam Khomeini (RA), in rejecting the normalization of Israel's "colonial and oppressive" occupation.

It emphasized the growing global awareness of the legitimacy of the Palestinians' resistance.

The Palestinian issue is more than a regional issue; it is a benchmark for global adherence to justice, the enforcement of law, and the safeguarding of human rights, added the statement.

The ministry condemned Israel's human rights violations, including "apartheid, mass killings, and genocidal policies," accusing the US, UK, and Germany of enabling these through support.

Characterizing resistance as the only solution, the statement implored the international community to end the occupation, apartheid, and genocide, and reiterated Iran's commitment to Palestinian statehood with Al-Quds as its capital.

MNA/6419125