Myanmar quake ruins Bangkok under construction skyscraper

A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar’s Sagaing Region on Friday, followed by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.
Sagaing Region is located in the northwestern part of the country and has a population of over 5 million.
Images shared by local media showed that buildings and roads were damaged.
There were no confirmed reports of casualties.
