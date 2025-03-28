Myanmar quake ruins Bangkok under construction skyscraper

At least 43 workers are likely trapped in the rubble, with no casualties so far, the Anadolu Agency cited local media.

A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar’s Sagaing Region on Friday, followed by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.

Sagaing Region is located in the northwestern part of the country and has a population of over 5 million.

Images shared by local media showed that buildings and roads were damaged.

There were no confirmed reports of casualties.

