Mar 28, 2025, 1:48 PM

Myanmar quake ruins Bangkok under construction skyscraper

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – A 30-story high-rise building under construction in Bangkok, Thailand, completely collapsed due to strong quakes that rocked Myanmar.

At least 43 workers are likely trapped in the rubble, with no casualties so far, the Anadolu Agency cited local media.

A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar’s Sagaing Region on Friday, followed by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.

Sagaing Region is located in the northwestern part of the country and has a population of over 5 million.

Images shared by local media showed that buildings and roads were damaged.

There were no confirmed reports of casualties.

