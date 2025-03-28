China ready to actively cooperate with Russia, Iran military

The People’s Liberation Army of China is ready to develop its cooperation with the Russian and Iranian militaries, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said, commenting on the Maritime Security Belt 2025 naval exercise.

"Starting from 2019, China, Iran and Russia have successfully held five joint maritime exercises," he said, TASS reported.

"China is ready to actively cooperate with each of the sides in the maritime security domain, making its own contribution to peace and stability on the global and regional level."

Russia, Iran, and China held joint drills dubbed Maritime Security Belt 2025 in Iran’s Chabahar port on March 9-13.

The international naval maneuvers organized by the Iranian side have been held for the seventh time. They were held for the first time in the waters of the Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean in 2018. Combat ships from the Russian, Chinese, and Iranian navies participate in the maneuvers on a constant basis. This year, the naval exercise brought together about 15 ships, support vessels and gunboats, and also naval aviation helicopters.

The drills aim to ensure maritime security, counter piracy and terrorism at sea and protect sea lanes.

