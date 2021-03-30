Iranian, Azeri foreign ministers hold talks in Dushanbe

On the sidelines of the Heart of Asia Conference in Tajikistan today, Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the Caucasus region, cooperation between the two countries in the Caspian Sea and other issues of political and economic interest.

Zarif arrived in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday for a 2-day visit to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative and to meet with the Central Ascian country's high-ranking officials.

Upon arrival in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday morning, Zarif said that Tehran aims to help establish lasting peace and end hostilities in Afghanistan.

