Zarif meets with Indian counterpart to discuss Afghan peace

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar and discussed the latest political situation in Afghanistan and ways to actively participate in the Afghan peace process.

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe on Monday afternoon.

In the meeting, the Iranian and Indian top diplomats discussed the latest political situation in Afghanistan and ways to actively participate in the Afghan peace process.

Expressing appreciation to  Iran's constructive and effective role in Afghanistan's political developments, the Indian Foreign Minister stressed the need for cooperation between the countries of the region, especially India and the Islamic Republic of Iran, to consolidate peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Reviewing the latest status of economic cooperation between the two countries was among other topics that Zarif and Jaishankar discussed in this meeting.

Zarif is in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on a 2-day visit to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process initiative and to meet with the Central Ascian country's high-ranking officials.

Upon arrival in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday morning, Zarif said that Tehran aims to help establish lasting peace and end hostilities in Afghanistan.

Kamal Iranidoost

